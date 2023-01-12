PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured.

According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase.

On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova Highway. The car briefly stopped for two passengers to exit, then the driver drove off at high speed, nearly striking another car head-on.

Officers with the Cordova and Dora Police Departments then arrived to assist with the chase. The driver threw a container of Tannerite toward pursuing officer as the chase continued on Interstate 22.

As he neared the Walker/Jefferson County line, the suspect accelerated toward a Dora Police vehicle that was ahead of him. It’s believed the suspect intentionally rammed the rear of the police vehicle, which caused the officer to crash into a ravine.

The suspect briefly continued on Interstate 22 until he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the roadway. He fled the vehicle and ran on foot into a wooded area. The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit responded to the area.

Swack was tracked by the K-9 Unit and was found hiding under a house, where he was taken into custody.

Swack was out on bond in Jefferson County for a second-degree assault involving a firearm, first-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has an outstanding warrant out for first-degree receiving stolen property with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dora police officer was transported to the hospital following the crash. He suffered minor injuries and has been released.