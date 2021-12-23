DoorDash driver, passenger shot while making food delivery in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A DoorDash driver and her passenger were injured in a shooting in Bessemer Wednesday night.

Lt. Christian Clemons of the Bessemer Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of Lexington Boulevard at 10 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting. Clemons said a DoorDash driver and a passenger were delivering food in the area when they heard gunfire. He said the shooter then turned toward them and opened fire at the car.

According to Clemons, one of the victims were grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment while the other was taken to UAB Hospital for minor injuries. She has since been released.

No arrests have been made in the case.