BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Monday night after being found unresponsive in his cell.

Lashun Cortex White, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell at 10:15 p.m. Monday. He had been serving a 21-year sentence out of Houston County for first-degree robbery.

White was transported to the infirmary, where he was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m.

The case is under investigation by the Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Service Division. A postmortem examination will be performed to assist with determining the cause of death.