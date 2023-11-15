UPDATE: Charles Wayne Gresham, 19, has been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Walker County Jail, where he will go before a judge on Friday for a bail hearing.

Original: Dog shot by arrow in Walker County, sheriff’s office investigating

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sheriff Nick Smith, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a dog was shot by an arrow this week.

The dog, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday, was pregnant and was found shot by an arrow in the Burnwell/Quinton area. The dog and her puppies later died the same day.

A $1,000 cash reward is available, fronted by the Walker County Humane Society and two anonymous donors, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting the dog, according to the same Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WCSO or investigator and Animal Cruelty Officer Jimmie Vann at 205-302-6464.