Doctor charged in Homewood ‘Peeping Tom’ case

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham doctor has been arrested after officers with the Homewood Police Department linked him in a “Peeping Tom” case, charging him with aggravated criminal surveillance.

On Tuesday, Dr. Paul Roller, 54, turned himself in at the Jefferson County Jail on two warrants for aggravated criminal surveillance. The warrants came from a case the HPD investigated on May 3 regarding a report of a “Peeping Tom” in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood. According to law enforcement, a report was completed and evidence was collected at the scene that tied back to Roller.

“This is still an active investigation and evidence suggests that there are possibly more victims,” a release from the HPD stated.

Roller practices medicine at SeniorCare Geriatric Healthcare Services, according to the company’s website. Roller, a graduate at Duke University, came to Birmingham in 1994 to pursue a fellowship in Geriatric Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is encouraged to contact HPD Detective Sergeant Smith at 205-332-6255.

