BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A doctor was recently arrested in Blount County and charged with human trafficking after allegedly trying to set up a date with someone he believed to be a teenage girl, but was really an undercover police officer.

Janaki Earla, 59, is an internist in Trussville who allegedly tried to meet and entice the person, saying he wanted to take care of her and be her “Sugar Daddy,” according to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon. However, the Blount County Sheriff’s Department worked with another law enforcement agency and used the victim’s phone to pretend to be her in the conversation.

Moon said Earla sent a confirmation for a room at the Days Inn motel in Oneonta. Law enforcement pretending to be the girl told Earla they would be at the hotel. After allegedly showing up to the motel with alcohol and condoms, Earla was arrested and charged with human trafficking.

During the arrest, deputies received a search warrant to go through Earla’s phone in order to find other potential victims.

Anyone who has had inappropriate contact with Earla is encouraged to call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at 205-625-4127.