Do you know these people? Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help identifying them

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying suspects caught on surveillance camera in four different cases.

The department sent the following cases to CBS 42 Monday:

On Dec. 24, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 3800 block of Greensboro Ave on a robbery call. Officers were informed that the black male featured below in the security photo entered the business at closing and brandished a silver handgun.

The suspect demanded the store money and upon receiving it, he left the store in an unknown direction.

On Dec. 22, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 1500 block of E Skyland Blvd on a theft. Upon arrival, Officers were informed that the suspects depicted in the security photos below took merchandise in the amount of $464.29, then left the store without paying for them. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in the small white sedan depicted below.

On Dec. 8, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded on a theft call in the 1500 block of E Skyland Blvd. Upon arrival, Officers were informed that the three suspects featured below took five Hover Boards from the store and left without paying for them. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in an older model Gold Nissan Pathfinder displaying AL tag: 6928AW7; the listed tag on the vehicle is a switched tag and an older model gold Toyota Camry.

On Dec. 18, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded on a theft call in the 2300 block of E McFarland Blvd. Upon arrival, Officers were informed that the two suspects featured below took items from the store, then left without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the identity of any of the suspects featured here are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.

LATEST POSTS