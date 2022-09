DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed.

Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree.

According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company credit card totaling $88,000 over several months.

Purdue’s bond is set at $180,000.