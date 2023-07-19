JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Woodville man charged in the shooting death of 61-year-old Terry Wayne Warren less than two months ago pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Online court records filed late in the day show Dima Stevanovich Novikov, also known as James Aaron Mulkey, entered his plea less than two months after the incident and not long after a Jackson County grand jury indicted him.

On Friday, May 26, Sheriff Rocky Harnen said deputies received a call about shots fired on County Road 17 in Skyline, where they arrived at about 11:30 p.m.

Deputies found Warren suffering from gunshot wounds in his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Once Novikov was identified as a suspect, a warrant was obtained for his arrest and a nationwide BOLO was issued.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Chatsworth, Georgia by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office following a five-day manhunt between two states and multiple agencies.

While it is unclear why Novikov changed his name, News 19 has reached out to attorneys and prosecutors for a better understanding.

Novikov was transferred to the Madison County Jail on July 7, where he remains in custody without bond.

An arraignment has been scheduled for August 1, with a pretrial hearing set for August 10 at the Jackson County Courthouse.