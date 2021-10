CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that was reported in Center Point Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, a homicide was reported at the Bama Discount Gas on Center Point Parkway. While the homicide did not happen there, the victim went there.

Deputies are searching for a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.