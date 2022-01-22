Deputies searching for 3 people involved in Fairfield store robbery

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people involved in a store robbery Friday night in Fairfield.

Deputies say two men armed with pistols entered a drug store in the 5900 block of Gary Avenue around 5:50 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

A store employee and one of the suspects fired shots at one another. No one was injured.

Deputies say the two men attempting to rob the store were picked up by a third suspect driving a black Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JCSO at 205-325-1450.

