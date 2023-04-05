FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies in Fayette County are still searching for answers six months after a man was killed.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth “Kenny” Spinato was found dead at his home during the morning hours of August 30. Spinato’s death was quickly ruled a homicide.

Spinato was shot and killed his a .40 caliber handgun, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding Spinato’s killing is asked to call 205-303-7093.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.