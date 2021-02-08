Deputies investigating fatal Brighton shooting

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was found shot to death along Bessemer Super Highway.

According to the JCSO, deputies were called to assist the Brighton Police Department before 7 p.m. Sunday Shortly regarding a shooting that had been reported in the 4300 block of Bessemer Super Highway. Deputies found the unnamed victim dead from a number of gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.