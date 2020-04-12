Deputies charge man with stabbing death at Jefferson County mobile home park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is in custody and charged with manslaughter after a man was found stabbed to death at a mobile home park Saturday.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Holiday Mobile Home Park located on Bessemer Super Highway at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a stabbing. Arriving at the crime scene, a 27-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed to death.

“Witnesses stated that the victim and 33 year old Jesus Rodriquez had gotten into an altercation at the Everyday Store on Bessemer Super Highway,” the release stated. “The victim then followed Rodriquez to the mobile home park, where Rodriquez stabbed the victim to death.”

Jesus Rodriquez was later arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $15,000.

