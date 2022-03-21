JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they said cut a hole in a fence and broke into a business Monday morning.

John Adam Mitchell, 46, was charged with first-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and four counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, a report was made about a burglary in progress call in the 2500 block of Pawnee Village Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a hole that had been cut in the fence surrounding the business. Entering the building, they found Mitchell inside, who then tried to run and then resisted arrest once he was caught, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $103,000 bond.