Delivery driver jumps out the back of their truck after being robbed and kidnapped

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A delivery driver managed to escape being kidnapped after their vehicle drove off with them in the back compartment.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Tuesday at 7:46 p.m. in the 300 block of Sunhill Road NW in Center Point. A delivery driver was making a delivery when he was approached by a black male wearing a gray hoodie.

The driver told authorities that the man pulled out a gun, demanded his keys and then drove off with him in the back of the truck. The delivery driver was able to open the rear door of the truck and jump out after a few blocks.

A resident witnessed the delivery driver jumping out of the truck and called 911.

Jefferson County deputies and detectives are tracking the vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this crime and incident, they are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

LATEST POSTS