DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 46-year-old Sylvania man is facing 12 counts of sex crimes following his arrest on Sept. 20.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Jason McKee was arrested at his home on Blue Pond Blvd and charged with six counts of sodomy, two counts of child abuse, and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.

McKee is being held on a $640,000 bond.

“These cases are tough on every end to work and require lots of time and precise information to acquire a solid case. It’s great to have the support and assistance from the District Attorney’s Office on these types of crimes against the youth,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon.