Man accused of killing St.Clair County DA’s son prepares for trial

ST.CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple court orders have been processed for Michael Iervolino, a suspect charged in the Nov. 2019 death of St. Clair County District Attorney’s son, Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon.

Nicholas Sloan “Boo” Harmon

The orders, processed this week, are requests by Iervolino’s defense team to establish conditions for future hearings.

For prior waivers, Iervolino has pleaded the Fifth Amendment, refusing to speak to prevent self-incrimination and the Sixth Amendment, the request for counsel assistance. The requests were granted by the district court along with Iervolino’s motion for a court reporter to be present in future hearings.

Iervolino’s defense team was successful in establishing the condition that the hearing would follow an “open file” policy.

Iervolino is facing charges of capital murder, first-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle. He is currently held in the St.Clair County Jail without bond.

According to court documents, Iervolinio’s pretrial hearing is set for March 15.



