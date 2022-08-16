WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was shot with a crossbow out of season.

The mature buck was spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood and photos of the injured animal, with a crossbow bolt protruding from its head, began circulating on social media.

“While this agency doesn’t make a habit of going out and handling every injured animal, this animal was in distress, and we felt like we could make a difference for it,” Barry Cross with TWRA said.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA wildlife officers were able to locate and tranquilize the buck. Officers then removed the bolt from the animal’s head and applied medicine to the wound, according to a release.

Cross told News 2 luckily, the buck only suffered an injury to his nasal cavity.

TWRA officers see people hunting out of season multiple times a year, but the situations aren’t always as blatant as this one.

“The laws are in place so everybody follows the same rule, they follow the same path, and when it becomes hunting season, everyone has the same opportunity,” Cross said.

The TWRA advised deer season is not open and the next opportunity to legally harvest a deer will not be until Aug. 26-28, during the August, Private Land/Antlered deer only hunt.

The buck was shot out of season and the TWRA would like anyone with information related to this incident to contact Sumner Co. wildlife officer Montana.Michelson@tn.gov or the Region II Office at 615-781-6622.