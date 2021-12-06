Decatur man pleaded guilty to cutting girlfriend’s throat in 2019 murder case

DECATUR, Ala. – A man accused of cutting his girlfriend’s throat in 2019 pleaded guilty to murder charges in court on Monday.

Decatur Police charged Bernardino Matias with murder for the death of Tania Rico, 16, at a home on Bluebird Lane on October 24, 2019.

Police said Matias cut the victim’s throat at her home and then left the state. Matias was later arrested in Knoxville, Tenn.

Court documents showed the victim had been in a relationship with Matias, who was 19 at the time, for about three years before she was killed.

Sentencing is set for January 12, 2022, at 9 a.m. Matias’ bond has been revoked.