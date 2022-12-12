BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police and Fire Services announced that they have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted multiple women.

Chandler Harcrow, 21, of Decatur was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence, interference with a domestic violence emergency call and second-degree criminal mischief.

According to SPD, officers arrived at Forrest Green Circle Saturday around 9:20 a.m. on reports of a domestic dispute where a man had assaulted multiple women. Officers were notified that he was attempting to leave the area when they found a vehicle matching the description. After a pursuit, officers were able to take Harcrow into custody without incident.