MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor accused of attempting to murder his wife was expected to appear in court on Thursday, but that hearing was pushed back to October during a court session.

Brian Mann, 33 at the time, was arrested in September 2022 when after the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury indicted him following the Hartselle Police Department’s (HPD) investigation.

According to court documents, Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead.” Court records show Mann’s wife spent nearly two months in the hospital because of it.

HPD said they were contacted by the Morgan County Department of Human Resources, who notified them that Mann’s wife was at UAB Hospital and was unresponsive. Officials also asked the department to find any substance at the home the couple shared that contained lead.

Investigators “had no idea what the substance would look like,” the affidavit said. Despite Mann leading them throughout the house and helping them search, showing them what vitamins and prescriptions his wife took, the search left them empty-handed.

HPD provided the court with enough probable cause in May 2023 to be granted a search warrant for = Mann’s business and former home.

Through HPD’s investigation, they attempted to find the source of the lead allegedly used to poison Mann’s wife. That’s when, according to the affidavit, a gentleman reached out to the department to provide a tip.

The man told police that he had installed lead in the walls of the X-ray room in 2021, but explained that there was some lead left over once the project was finished, which was left in the hands of Mann. After thinking about the possibility of that lead being used to poison his wife, the man said he “wanted to report it to police.”

HPD was granted a search warrant for the building that used to house Mann’s chiropractic business, where they collected a sample of lead from a wall in the X-ray room. That sample, court records say, will be compared to the lead found in Mann’s wife’s body.

HPD said those samples have not yet been compared.

Mann was released from jail on January 11, after Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott reluctantly granted the motion for him to be freed from custody on a $500,000 bond – with strict conditions. “So much as a speeding ticket,” Judge Elliott said at the time, would result in a rearrest.

Those conditions include not being allowed to leave his house after 6 p.m. or before 8 a.m. and spending every weekend in jail from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday. He’s also required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

A jury trial is slated to begin on August 14.