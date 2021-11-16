Death of Opelika 2-year-old ruled as homicide caused by blunt force trauma

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department released an update on the investigation opened Friday in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science performed a postmortem examination that confirmed the child died from multiple blunt force trauma. The examination ruled the death as a homicide.

Yesterday, the names of the mother and a male acquaintance were released after the two were arrested in the murder of the two-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to share information by one of the following: