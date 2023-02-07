Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Sylacauga after a 34-year-old man who had been shot Sunday died a day after being transported to the hospital.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to the reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, officers found Devadney Sanchez “Pookie” Lauderdale suffering from several gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence.

SPD reported that responding officers began CPR on Lauderdale until the Sylacauga Ambulance service arrived and transported him to Coosa Valley Medical Center. A short time later, Lauderdale was airlifted to UAB Hospital where he died Monday morning around 9:22 a.m.

The victim’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science to undergo an autopsy. No other information was released.

SPD encourages anyone with information on this crime to contact them at 256-249-4716.