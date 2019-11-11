Death investigation underway as body discovered in Auburn

AUBURN Ala. (WRBL)- A death investigation is underway along Southview Drive in Auburn. Police officers, investigators and yellow crime scene tape surrounds a house along the street.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Will Matthews confirmed with our sister station WRBL News 3 on the scene, the body is NOT associated with missing person case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Lee Co. Coroner Bill Harris confirms he is on the way to the scene where a body was located late Sunday afternoon. A homeowner is telling News 3 the body was discovered in a shed.

Dozens of Auburn police officers and investigators are on the scene.

Assistant Chief Matthews was not ready to say if the body is a man or a woman or the suspected circumstances surrounding the death. He will only say a death investigation is underway.

News 3 is working to confirm if the death investigation may be connected to Chih-Kai-Lai, a 21-year-old Auburn University student from Taiwan who was reported missing to Auburn Police on Aug. 19.

News 3 will update you as soon as we can.

