22 homicides reported in Tuscaloosa County in 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been a deadly year for gun violence in Tuscaloosa County, with 22 people who were killed in 2021, 16 of whom were killed in Tuscaloosa city limits.

Georgia Black says she is fed up with all the killings and violence. She is calling on the community to stop the violence.

Last October, her 13-year-old grandson, Kie’lan Allen, was shot and killed while sitting in his bedroom in Washington Square. He was not the target. Police say it was a drive by shooting and three suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder.

“We miss him everyday, but he will always be in our hearts and there is always something that reminds us of Kei’lan. And that’s why we know he is with us all the time. These young teenagers need to put the guns down and stop killing,” said Black.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley agrees with Black and says there is too much violence. The Chief says anyone who is caught that commits homicides will be taken to jail and prosecuted.

“We would love to see no homicides every single year but as we get them, we solve them and we put the people that do them behind bars. That’s our goal and our violent crimes unit does an outstanding job in doing that,” Blankley said.

Blankley says there were 15 homicides in 2020 within city limits.