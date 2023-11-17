WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) – The Drug Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a home in Warrior after two people called 911 and reported someone screaming for help.

According to the Warrior Police Department, two witnesses called 911 just before 9 a.m. Friday after they heard someone scream for help in the 500 block of Arkadelphia Road.

When police arrived, they found the door to the house, on the backside Cane Creek Baptist Church, open. WPD said they believed they saw a lab and backed out. They then called in the DEA for assistance, who arrived around 1 p.m. with a cleanup crew.

WPD has reportedly obtained a search warrant for the house. However, the person who allegedly screamed for help has not been found.

At this time, WPD said it is unsure what kind of lab is in the house. However, they said the church is not involved.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this investigation is ongoing.