Dale County traffic stop ends with car chase and shootout

UPDATE:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon, a traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit ending with two suspects being hospitalized, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

An Ozark policeman attempted to perform a traffic stop on a white Honda Civic when the vehicle then fled the scene. A pursuit then began starting on East Roy Parker Road.

A Dale County deputy began to perform PIT maneuvers or precision immobilization techniques on the suspect’s vehicle. Gunshots were then exchanged between both parties.

During the chase, the female suspect jumped from the vehicle.

The pursuit, which lasted approximately five to six minutes, ended on Goff Drive.

Both suspects are currently being treated at an area hospital under police supervision, no officers were injured.

Both ALEA and ALDOT are now in charge of the investigation.

Currently, both southbound lanes of U.S. 231 near mile marker 47 will be closed for an unknown amount of time

This is an ongoing investigation so stay with WDHN News for updates.

ORIGINAL:

