Dale County man to serve 25 years for sexually abusing children, creating child pornography

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County man will serve 25 years in prison for sexually abusing children and producing child pornography.

Jason Park, 41, of Newton pleaded guilty to 13 counts of production of child pornography and four counts of sexually abusing a child less than 12-years-old. He was sentenced 25 years each for the production charges and 20 years for the sexual abuse charges.

His sentence will be served concurrently, which means he will serve the max sentence of 25 years in prison.

Park was accused of the crimes in 2019, prompting an investigation from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

“My promise to the people of Alabama is that I will always fight to punish those who violate and exploit innocent children,” Attorney General Steve Marshall said. “No amount of prison time can compensate for the heartbreaking damage that this man’s monstrous acts caused to his young victims. It is good that we have been able to deliver some measure of justice and that Jason Park will spend 25 years in prison for his vile crimes.”

Park will not be eligible for early parole due to his crimes.