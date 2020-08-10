DA: Texas man traveled to Alabama to have sex with teen he met on social media app

Deario Deshawn Bryant, 27, of Texas, is facing child sex charges after allegedly traveling to Alabama to meet a teen for sex. (Fayette County Jail)

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 27-year-old Texas man is facing child sex charges after traveling to Alabama to meet a teen he communicated with on a social media app, according to an Alabama district attorney.

Deario Deshawn Bryant’s 10 charges, nine felony and one misdemeanor, stem from an online encounter with a Fayette teen, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andrew Hamlin said in a social media post Monday afternoon.

In a warning to parents Hamlin wrote Bryant is accused of traveling from Texas to Alabama to have sex with the teen girl whom he met on an instant messaging app.

“Parents, because of a recent investigation and case, this is a good opportunity to talk to your kids and find out what apps they are using and who they are talking to,” Hamlin wrote. “It is OK to snoop, especially when it comes to their safety.”

Investigators with Alabama’s 24th Judicial Circuit arrested Bryant on Sunday—the day the investigation began—on the following charges: second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree sodomy, possession of child pornography, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer, enticing a child to enter a room for immoral purposes, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to Hamlin.

Bryant is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $1 million bond. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming, Hamlin said.

