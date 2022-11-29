CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer with the Childersburg Community Work Center has been arrested after being accused of bribery and using her job for personal gain, the Alabama Department of Corrections reports.

ADOC Captain Deaundra Johnson, 43, and former ADOC Lieutenant Centauria Olds, 37, were arrested on Monday and charged with bribery of public servants and using their official positions for personal gain. As part of the investigation, their home in Birmingham was searched as part of a warrant.

“The ADOC is committed to enforcing its zero-tolerance policy on contraband, particularly when it comes to policing our own,” ADOC Commissioner John Hamm said in a statement.

Both Johnson and Olds are each charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of using office for personal gain. They are both being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on $160,00 bond.