CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced the arrest of a man stemming from a domestic incident that reportedly occurred on Dec. 23.

According to CCSO, Christopher Burton, 45, of Cullman, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson. He will be detained until the Aniah’s Law hearing.

“We in the DA’s office have been in contact with CCSO investigators and the State Fire Marshall since the night of December 23 when this happened. I commend all of our local law enforcement officers including the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Cullman Police Department and the State Fire Marshall for working through the holidays to apprehend Mr. Burton,” CCSO said in a statement.