CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing a teen.

Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock recently announced that Joshua Kane Smith, 46, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and incest.

“I would like to thank the minor victim, she showed courage coming forward and disclosing her abuse,” Blaylock said in a statement. “After a late winter meeting, the family wanted to protect the victim from further trauma that trial could bring. The family discussed what they thought an appropriate punishment would be and my office stood by the family’s wishes.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline, and Tracey Smith, Pre-Trial Coordinator, of the District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Investigator Intae Suh of the Cullman City Police Department with the assistance of Brook’s Place – Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.