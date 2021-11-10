Cullman County man sentenced to 119 years in prison for raping, sexually abusing child

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County man faces over a century of jail time after being convicted of raping and sexually abusing a child.

Wade Allen Waldrop, 44, was sentenced up to 119 years in prison after he was convicted in September of first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. At the request of the District Attorney’s Office, Waldrop was sentenced to 99 years on the rape charge and 20 years on the sexual abuse charge to be served consecutively. He will not eligible for probation, parole or good-time credit.

“I would like to thank the minor victim and her grandmother for the courage they showed in coming forward and testifying in this case,” Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock said in a statement. “It is only fitting that Waldrop will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the crimes he committed because the trauma of rape and sexual abuse is a lifelong burden for victims – especially children. Waldrop was sentenced to the max of 119 years, and he will never have the opportunity to harm any more children.”

During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, different people testified on behalf of the victims. In a letter read to the court, one minor victim claimed that Waldrop had parked a vehicle that was carrying some of the minor victims on railroad tracks as a train was coming, allegedly telling them they were all going to die that day. The victim says no one was hurt that day.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Kimbrough and Jeremy Cline, and Tracey Smith, Pre-Trial Coordinator, of the District Attorney’s Office. The case was investigated by Investigator Ryan Hogeland of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Brook’s Place – Child Advocacy Center of Cullman.