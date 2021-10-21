Cullman County man found guilty of murder, burying body in grandmother’s yard in 2018

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a three-day trial, Andrew Jacob Maresh was found guilty of murdering Daniel Ray Osborn II nearly four years ago.

According to court documents, Osborn was with Maresh and Tyler Hudson at the home of Maresh’s grandmother, Susan Smith, in the Fairview community in February 2018. While there, Osborn was shot in the back of the head and died. Prosecutors argued that Maresh and Hudson later buried Osborn on Smith’s property.

Daniel Ray Osborn, II. (Courtesy of District Attorney Wilson Blaylock)

During the trial, prosecutors said Maresh and Hudson staged a cover-up to make it seem that Osborn was missing by using his cellphone to mislead family members, friends and law enforcement into believing he was still alive.

Shortly after his disappearance, Osborn’s family filed a missing person report with the Hartselle Police Department. Approximately seven weeks later, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office received a tip and went to Smith’s property, where they discovered Osborn’s body and obtained evidence to indict Maresh, Hudson, and Smith.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel Ray Osborn II. We are grateful that the jury was able to see through the many lies of Maresh in returning their verdict of guilty for intentional murder,” District Attorney Wilson Blaylock said in a written release. “Our office will request Judge Martha Williams to impose the maximum punishment of life against Maresh at his sentencing hearing, which will occur at a later date.”

The cases against Hudson and Smith remain pending in court and will be scheduled for trial at a later date. Hudson is also charged with murder while Smith is charged with hindering prosecution.

“The trial and guilty verdict of Maresh is only the end of just one chapter in this sad story,” Blaylock said. “We will be here for Osborn’s family until the trials of the two other co-defendants are completed. Justice was served today, and we will continue to seek justice on behalf of Osborn’s family.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roberts and Pre-Trial Coordinator Debra Ball. The case was investigated by the Hartselle Police Department and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.