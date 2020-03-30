Cullman County man charged with shaking child to point where he caused seizures, brain damage

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of torturing a child.

Aaron Anthony Stites, 26, of Hanceville was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault and torture/willful abuse of a child.

“CCSO Investigators conducted a short investigation Sunday afternoon where it was medically determined that Mr. Stites shook the child, causing seizures and brain trauma,” a press release from the department stated.

Limited information was given on the case due to the graphic nature of the crime and the crime involving a child.

“As I have said before, we have made it a priority to care for those who cannot care and fight for themselves,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in the statement. “When someone injures a child, there isn’t a punishment severe enough for them to receive.”

CCSO worked in cooperation with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office and the Department of Human Resources on the case.

