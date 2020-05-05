Cullman County deputies charge couple with trafficking after finding drugs during traffic stop

CULLMAN COUNTY (WIAT) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop where drugs were found inside their car.

According to a press release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol last Satuday when they noticed a driver that was committing a traffic infraction. After stopping the car, a K-9 officer located 7 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Wilson McDonald, 61, and Lyndsey Nicole McDonald Hollenack, 26, were arrested and each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

“Even during these uncertain times we are going through criminals are still going to commit crimes. I am glad the CRT (Community Response Team) deputies were able to arrest these suspects and seize this meth before it was distributed into our community,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in the release. “I would also like to point out, as I have before, these arrests were made during the early morning hours, which shows that criminals don’t care what time it is, they will still sell drugs, commit thefts, and commit other crimes at any time and I am thankful for our deputies who are out on patrol for being vigilant, night or day.”

McDonald and Hollenack are currently in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $250,000 and $100,000 bond respectively.

