CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man from Guin was arrested after allegedly holding a person at gunpoint during a burglary Tuesday.

Jeffery Barton, 43, has been charged with two counts of burglary– one being with force and one being with no force– first-degree theft of property, robbery, and kidnapping for a burglary that happened in the Jones Chapel community.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reports that Barton was holding the victim at gunpoint and demanded a ride. Deputies were already in the area and were able to locate Barton and the victim. Barton was arrested without incident. No one was harmed during the burglary.

The previous week, deputies had responded to a report about a car theft in the West Point area, as well as other burglaries and thefts. The CCSO believes Barton is responsible for these thefts.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Cullman County for all of their assistance over the past several days,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a statement. “I am thankful we were able to arrest Barton without any citizens or Deputies being injured. I am also proud of the vigilance our Deputies and Investigators displayed over the last several days ultimately resulting in Barton’s arrest, keeping our community and citizens safe.”

Barton is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center on no bond.