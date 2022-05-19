TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two cousins were recently arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a gathering in Tuscaloosa, police report.

According to Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, the victim called police on May 17 and reported that she had been drinking and had little to no memory of the events, but had pieced together the events from speaking with other people who were present.

After gathering statements from witnesses and reviewing video evidence at the scene, police concluded the victim was not able to consent to any sexual activity.

Zachery Mack, 31, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sodomy while Daryl Mack, 34, was charged with first-degree rape. Both are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $75,000 and $60,000 bond respectively.

Anyone who was similarly assaulted by either of the Macks in the past is encouraged to contact the VCU at 205-464-8690.