Court records: Alabama superintendent’s son may have been under the influence during deadly crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The son of the superintendent of Geneva County Schools may have been driving distracted or under the influence of marijuana during a car crash that killed a woman back in the summer, according to court records.

William J. Birdsong, 18, was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 13 on manslaughter charges for the death Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, who was killed June 30 after her car was hit by Birdsong in a construction zone on State Hwy. 167 near Hartford. In the indictment, Birdsong was accused of “speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or under the influence of marijuana.”

Birdsong, the son of Geneva County Schools Superintendent Becky Birdsong, was also indicted for second-degree assault for the injury of another victim in the four-car pile-up.

He is currently out on bond and will have his next court appearance Nov. 3.