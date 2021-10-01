Court denies appeal by Jeff West in 2018 murder of wife Kat West, says manslaughter conviction stands

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jeff west_1519319119618.jpg.jpg

(Shelby Co. Jail)

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday, the Alabama Court of Appeals denied the appeal of William Jeffery “Jeff” West in the murder of his wife, Kathleen Dawn “Kat” West.

According to court documents, Jeff West will still serve 16 years in prison for the conviction of manslaughter.

Kat West’s body was found by a neighbor on the morning of January 13, 2018; it was later determined she had died of blunt force trauma to the head, the weapon being a liquor bottle found near her. Court documents say Jeff West’s finger prints were found on the bottle in addition to traces of Kat West’s blood. He was convicted of manslaughter

To view the court documents from Friday, clickhere.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story