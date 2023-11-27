BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A court date has been set for a Trussville doctor who was arrested and charged with human trafficking last year after allegedly trying to meet up with a teenage girl.

On October 11, 2022, former internist Janaki Earla, 59, who previously worked at Wellness Medical Center, was arrested after he allegedly tried to meet up with a teenage girl to be her “Sugar Daddy,” according to Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon. Earla had sent a confirmation for a room at the Days Inn motel in Oneonta, Moon said.

However, the victim contacted law enforcement and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office used the victim’s phone to pretend to be her in the conversation. Law enforcement, disguised as the victim, told Earla they would meet at the hotel.

Earla was arrested and charged with human trafficking after he allegedly showed up to the motel with alcohol and condoms. His medical license was also suspended.

In December 2022, Earla was additionally charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Earla posted bond for $100,000. His next court date has been set for February 7, 2024.