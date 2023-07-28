BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A Cottondale man has been identified after his remains were found in a housefire earlier this year.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham Police Department responded to reports of a housefire in the 4000 block of Old Lewisburg Road on May 22. The remains of a man were found inside the residence by fire personnel extinguishing the fire.

The man was identified as 25-year-old Rodney Maurice Walker Jr. His cause of death was ruled as a homicide by gunshot wound injuries sustained during an assault.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the BFRS Marshal’s Office, and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the BPD.