Cottondale man charged with theft from auto dealerships

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man is facing multiple charges from thefts reported from several auto dealerships along Skyland Boulevard earlier this month.

Dylan Barger, 26, was arrested Tuesday on two charges of receiving stolen property resulting from an ongoing Tuscaloosa police investigation. He is facing additional charges from cases initiated by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Barger is suspected of stealing a Hyundai Elantra from a gas station on Skyland Boulevard, police say. He was captured on surveillance video driving the car to different car lots on multiple occasions during the late-night and early morning hours.

While there, Barger unsuccessfully attempted to steal more vehicles by drilling out ignition switches and removing steering columns. He was also seen on video stealing tires off vehicles that belonged both to the businesses and customers who had left them for maintenance.

The thefts were reported by three businesses between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21. Barger was apprehended around noon Tuesday after fleeing from TCSO deputies and abandoning the Elantra. He was captured and questioned by investigators with Tuscaloosa police’s Criminal Investigations Division before he was jailed on several felony charges.

Additional charges are pending an ongoing investigation.