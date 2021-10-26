Cottondale man arrested in Jefferson County after resisting arrest, running away from deputies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After trying to escape from law enforcement Monday morning, a Cottondale man who had several arrest warrants out on him is now in jail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1 a.m. Monday regarding a report of a suspicious person seen in the 700 block of Eastern Valley Road in Bessemer. When they arrived, deputies found Joshua Lee Patterson, 38, had several warrants out on him, including possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Patterson also had a knife on him.

The JCSO reports Patterson struggled with deputies and run away, but was quickly captured. One of the deputies sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Patterson was also charged with resisting arrest, second-degree aggravated assault against a police officer, and attempting to elude law enforcement.