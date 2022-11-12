COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder.

Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an outbuilding. According to officers, Raines later admitted that he had killed Sartain during an altercation.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to a residence in the 1100 block of Fork Lane in Cottondale around 12 p.m. on a welfare check. A third party complainant had called officers and reported that a resident at the address had killed his roommate.

Raines has been charged with murder and has been committed to jail without bond until he is evaluated by the court.