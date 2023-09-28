JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family of a man that was struck and killed by a vehicle the evening of September 26.

According to the coroner’s office, 36-year-old Malcolm Lemoyne Love was walking in the southbound travel lanes of I-65 near 4th Avenue South in Birmingham when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene. Birmingham Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Love’s death.

The coroner’s office said all attempts to locate family of Love have been unsuccessful. He is believed to have ties to Tuscaloosa and had a Greyhound Bus ticket from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham dated September 25 in his possession at the time of his death. Love may originally be from the Detroit, Michigan area.

Anyone with information regarding Love’s family is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.