Cordova nurses facing elder abuse, theft of controlled substances charges; bails set at $100,000

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department and the Walker County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of two people after an investigation at the Cordova Health and Rehabilitation facility.

Jared Norris, a nurse at the facility, faces multiple charges including second-degree theft of controlled substance, forgery, and elder abuse and neglect. Additionally, Karrie Garza, an LPN at the facility, for multiple charges.

Law enforcement was initially alerted to a problem by the administration of the facility who thoroughly cooperated with the Cordova Police Department, the Walker County District Attorney said.

After the investigation, police sought charges and made the arrest of Norris and Garza.

In total, Norris is charged with two counts of second-degree theft of controlled substance, third-degree theft, attempted controlled substance possession, attempted distribution of controlled substance, fourth-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree elder abuse and neglect, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. His bail is set at $100,000 cash.

Garza is charged with attempted controlled substance possession, attempted distribution of controlled substances, fourth-degree forgery, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Her bail is also set at $100,000 cash.

