COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alexander City Police and Coosa County are searching for a man who ran from law enforcement.

According to CCSO, officers are searching for Alan Sandlin after attempting to stop a vehicle driven by him. He allegedly led officers on a high speed chase into Coosa County around 12 p.m. Saturday. While attempting to avoid police officers, Sandlin wrecked with another vehicle and then ran from the scene. Officers received a call later regarding him being seen in a gas station and also having a gun.

Officers say Sandlin also tried to snatch a phone from a child under the age of 10. Sandlin has evaded police in other counties over the past three days. He is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Alexander City area.