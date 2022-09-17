COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alexander City Department of Corrections work camp facility has reported two inmates have escaped from their location near the Coosa and Tallapoosa County line.

According to Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates are Terry Warren and Richard Mordecai. Their is limited information, if you have any information contact CCSO or the Department of Corrections.

Mordecai is described as being 5’10”, 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Warren is described as being 4’9″, 88 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.